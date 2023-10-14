PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) versus Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head-To-Head Review

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PACCAR and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 1 8 3 1 2.31 Li Auto 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

PACCAR currently has a consensus price target of $74.57, indicating a potential downside of 10.98%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $70.42, indicating a potential upside of 105.31%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than PACCAR.

This table compares PACCAR and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $28.82 billion 1.52 $3.01 billion $6.96 12.03 Li Auto $6.57 billion 5.14 -$291.74 million $0.23 149.13

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. PACCAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 11.20% 29.75% 12.07% Li Auto 2.45% 3.92% 2.00%

Risk & Volatility

PACCAR has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Li Auto on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

