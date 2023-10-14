Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.43 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

