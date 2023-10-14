Pachira Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 798 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $98,698,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $11,384,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.12. The stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

