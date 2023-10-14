Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

