Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $278.19. 737,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,284. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

