Pachira Investments Inc. Buys 24,917 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 846.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.02 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.49. The firm has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

