Pachira Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,519,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.21. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.