Pachira Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 662,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

