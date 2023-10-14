Pachira Investments Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1,269.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 11.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $91.22. 3,137,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,403. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.