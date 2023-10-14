Pachira Investments Inc. Has $363,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore upped their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.55. 14,377,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,245,676. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

