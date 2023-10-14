Pachira Investments Inc. Has $581,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $245,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $566.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,983. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.32. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

