Pachira Investments Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 70,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.18. 388,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.59 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

