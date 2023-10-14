Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 790,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $12.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,065. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.83 and a 200 day moving average of $447.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

