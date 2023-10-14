Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after purchasing an additional 542,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 70.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 743,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 306,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -182.13 and a beta of 0.73. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

