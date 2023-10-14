Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.