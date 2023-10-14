Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

