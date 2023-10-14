Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.77. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 28,070 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PTN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 385.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

