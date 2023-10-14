Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.40. 3,092,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,479. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

