Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.60 and traded as high as C$14.22. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$13.80, with a volume of 151,359 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.62.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Pason Systems had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of C$84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.3399602 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

