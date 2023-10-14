PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.