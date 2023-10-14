PCF Group (LON:PCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,128,541 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

