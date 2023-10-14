Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 24,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. TheStreet raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEB

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,321. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.