Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $13.00. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Peoples Financial Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 33.32%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

