PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

