Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:PRM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $76.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

