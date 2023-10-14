Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATDGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 638,221 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Petro Matad

Petro Matad Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.35.

Petro Matad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.