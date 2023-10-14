Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 638,221 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Petro Matad
Petro Matad Stock Up 1.7 %
Petro Matad Company Profile
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.