Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 638,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.35.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

