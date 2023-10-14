PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Shares Up 8.3%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 3,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

PetVivo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

PetVivo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

petvivo, inc is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. petvivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human biomaterials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.