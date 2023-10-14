Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.