Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.96 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

