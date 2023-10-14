Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 billion-$61.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.