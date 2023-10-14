Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.