Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
