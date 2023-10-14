PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PML traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.48. 326,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,302. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

