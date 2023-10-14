Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.20.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

