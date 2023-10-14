Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $6.69. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 45,123 shares.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

