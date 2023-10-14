Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $6.69. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 45,123 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
