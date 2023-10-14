Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PXD opened at $248.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

