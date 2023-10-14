Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Piraeus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BPIRY

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.13.

(Get Free Report)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.