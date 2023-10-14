Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Short Interest Update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 10,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 5.2 %

Planet Labs PBC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,445. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $622.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Further Reading

