POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,532,000 after purchasing an additional 866,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,396,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 274,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 841,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

