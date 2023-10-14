PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,076.35

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,076.35 ($13.17) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($12.48). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.48), with a volume of 13,117 shares trading hands.

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,047.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,075.16. The stock has a market cap of £434.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPHE Hotel Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.