Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.20. 242,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,419,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

