Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.02

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.02 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 89.64 ($1.10). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 89.75 ($1.10), with a volume of 3,760,417 shares changing hands.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,422.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -35,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.