Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 712,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 518,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,111,000.

Shares of SPTM opened at $52.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

