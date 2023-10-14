Private Trust Co. NA Buys 144 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.84. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $463.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

