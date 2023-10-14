Private Trust Co. NA Buys 833 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,860,240 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.62, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

