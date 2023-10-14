Private Trust Co. NA Buys 89 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

