Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

