Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $243.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

