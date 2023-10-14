Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $231.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average is $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.49 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

