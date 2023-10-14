Private Trust Co. NA Has $579,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.62, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,860,240 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

