Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 486.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $433.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.05 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

